Fisher special guest instructor at Southern Columbia wide receiver camp

CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Cos football camps rolled into Southern Columbia high school on Wednesday night with special guest instructor Charlie Fisher.

Emphasizing proper technique for wide receivers Fisher back in the area after retiring from Arizona State as their wide receivers coach.

"Mark asked me to come up and help and he wanted to run a wide receivers camp. Of course I am retired now from Arizona State and so absolutely anytime that I can lend a hand and help out with quarterbacks and receivers that has kind of been my life's work," said Charlie.

While a dozen quarterbacks worked on their skill sets Fisher fine-tuned high school players freshman through seniors. 35 years of coaching experience on display.

"it is a great opportunity to give back and help these young men and see them continue to grow their craft," again said Charlie.

"My release and my footwork and all things receiver related because this guy is going to coach us up real good," said Rocco.

"Just really my releases on my routes, and how to get off the ball. And just breaking off routes and getting separation from the cornerbacks," said Gaige Guers.

"Hopefully some footwork and mainly breaking off the ball and getting off the jam and stuff like that," said Jake Rose.

Coach Fisher is retired now from Arizona State and lives here locally in Allenwood area. He loves coming to camps like this and it gives him something to do.

"Obviously you have to have great competitiveness and body control. It always helps when you can catch the ball. That's a good start," added Charlie.

Fisher was at Penn State in 2012-13 and was Matt McGloin's quarterback coach under Bill O'Brien.

"Oh! It was fabulous being a Pennsylvania kid and having a chance to come back to my home state and coach at Penn State. And then certainly having the chance to coach Matt one of my all time favorites. He is a great competitor and a fantastic young man and the experience at Penn State was that the players taught us as much as anything about perseverance and that don't ever let anybody tell you what you can't do," said Charlie.