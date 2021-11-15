Former 2X State Wrestling Champion Josh Kindig From Blue Mountain Hopes To Open The Attack Mat Club In 2022 In Warminster, PA

Kindig went (172-12) at Blue Mountain then wrestled at Oklahoma State

AVOCA, Pa. — "Know where you are going. As you are doing one move know where you are going next," said Josh.

Former 2x state wrestling champion from Blue Mountain Josh Kindig goes through a 2 hour clinic with 50 kids at Mat Assassins in Avoca.

"You know a lot of technique on their feet. Winning the hand fights and getting the legs. Scoring when you get to the legs defense. Just constantly keeping your feet moving," added Josh.

Josh is busy carrying the tradition of coaching the sport just like his Dad Tod did with him. Their plan was to open a wrestling club in Luzerne County, but that fell through when Tod died unexpectedly a few months ago. So after picking up the pieces in his life after his father's death Josh along with business partner Lance Bachmann now plan to open the Attack Mat Club in Warminster Pennsylvania on a 12 acre site sometime in late 2022.

"That was the club that my Dad ran 10 years ago when I was in school. So we want to get that going. I want to have youth high-school, girl's and I even had some master division guys contact me about training and it will take some time but in the meanwhile we are looking to buy a warehouse and run our club out of there," again said Josh.

As a young wrestler Josh would make a trip up here to Mat Assassins in Avoca every Wednesday from Blue Mountain with his father and all these years later he still carries on the tradition now making the 1 1/2 hour commute from Philadelphia here every Wednesday to train these kids.

"Yeah my Dad would come up every Wednesday so we just following that tradition and making the boy's work and good technique on their feet," said Josh.

"Ok! Look! I am just pushing in with my hips as I take my hand off," said Josh.

After high-school and posting an overall record of (172-12) Josh wrestled for the Cowboys of Oklahoma State. Wrestling has always been part of his life and now he just wants to give back and remember all that his father taught him.

"I just really learned that there is so much little technique and little specific details that can make or break somebody," added Josh.

