Wyoming Area Looks to Defend State Title

Warriors Begin 2020 Season as Defending State "AAA" Champions

EXETER, Pa. — As Wyoming Area hits the practice field, the defending state champion Warriors can't help to think – timing is everything.

"I was actually talking about this with my parents the other day," Wyoming Area senior center and linebacker Bryce Hinkle said. "If it literally happened three months earlier, our season probably would have got cut short and we would have never had the fantastic title game that we had."





Wyoming Area Football Home Page 2020 Football Schedule Five Warriors Make Nepafootball.com All Decade Team See NPF 100 All Decade Team 2010-2019 NEPAFOOTBALL.com watching Leo Haros, Bryce Hinkle, Drew Mruk, Nick Elko, Jake Williams, and Nasir Condry Leo Haros, Jr.

"I've talked to a lot of people like that, like 'what if' but I just feel like that's another reason that that was just meant to be," Wyoming Area senior quarterback and safety Jacob Williams added. "I feel like that was kind of what we were supposed to do."

So the Warriors are thankful they get to take this field as the defending state champions, but they also know that they'll be a target on their back.

"If I was on the opposite end and I said, 'hey, I get to take down the defending state champs' I'd want to," Hinkle said. "I'd want to play my best."

"Other teams are going to look at us and say, 'well those are the state champions,' but right now we're acting like we're stuck at the bottom," Williams added.

That's a mindset Williams hopes to get across as the team's quarterback, stepping in for Dominic DeLuca.

"It's not easy," Williams admitted. "With the awards, the achievements and I just hope I can be just as good and hope I can fill the role that he left me."

Wyoming Area opens the season September 11th at home against Riverside – the start of a Wyoming Valley Conference schedule that was adjusted for a 5th time just last week.