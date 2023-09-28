Sage Smeltz also plays three other sports for the Vikings

TOWER CITY, Pa. — Friday September 15th Williams Valley kicker Sage Smeltz lined up for the 21-yard game winning field goal against Minersville.



And kicked it straight through the up rights for the 31-28 overtime win. Just like she had done so many times in practice over the last two years.



“There was a lot of pressure, but I am glad that my team and my coach had confidence in me. I am glad my line was great with blocking and the snap was perfect. Everything was great,” said Sage.

Not much has changed in Sage's life since the kick heard around Schuylkill County. School during the day and practice after school. It's her routine.



“I really like it. I like doing it so. It wasn't hard to commit to kicking and everyone has been super-duper supportive, so it's just a great experience,” again said Sage.



As soon as Sage is done with football practice she comes here to be part of the girls’ soccer team, and these are not the only two sports she plays here at Williams Valley. She is also on the softball team and the girls’ basketball team,



It's pride. It's commitment. It's dedication. You know not many kids at her age have that all

in one. They want to have fun. They want to enjoy this. They want to enjoy that. She is into her sports. If she is into it. She is committed,” said Coach Sedesse.

After a loss to Loyalsock on the road the Vikings welcome in Nativity Friday night and Smeltz has been hard at work with her teammates on extra points and field goals. Alex Achenbach being the snapper and Brady Shomper the holder.



“I think Sage is influencing a lot of people. She and her sister both do very well. Especially Quinn in JV She makes a lot of PAT's,” said Alex



“You know that we we're going in there with confidence knowing that we could win it overtime and making that field goal. It was really good to feel,” said Brady.



Sage is still #1 in her junior class with anatomy in the morning, then Modern European followed by Advanced Math and Trigonometry, Dual enrollment English and Computer programming.