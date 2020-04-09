Ray Melnikoff Ready to Run in Senior Season

Lackawanna Trail Full Back Looks to Build on Recent Success

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — On the Lackawanna Trail practice field, Ray Melnikoff is as focused as ever.

"I've been looking forward to it since that loss last year against (Bishop) Guilfoyle," Melnikoff said. "So I can't believe it's finally my senior year. It's crazy to think about."

Even crazier? What he's already accomplished. 3,147 career rushing yards and 37 touchdowns, as a full back. Over 100 tackles as a linebacker. He helped lead the Lions to not just last year's Eastern Final, but the state title game, as a sophomore. In his own words, number 44 is…

"Motivated and physical," Melnikoff said. "Just don't let anyone stop me, you know? Just do everything I can to make sure that I win every single one-on-one battle."

"You talk about prime time players, he's that, can make a big play whenever we need it," Lackawanna Trail football coach Steve Jervis added. "A pounder at full back. I understand we're in a global pandemic and that's a little bigger than high school football, but we're really going to miss him after graduation. So, we want to make the most of the situation."

Melnikoff has the talent and the aspiration to play at the next level. So despite the challenges of COVID-era football, he says playing his senior season isn't just emotional. It's crucial for his recruitment.

"You're competing on a national level after high school, getting into schools, trying to earn scholarships," Melnikoff said. "So it's not just about who you have in your school now. You have to compete nationally."

"He's a two-time all state kid already," Jervis added. "So we do have a lot of film on him and I feel very confident with what we have to send out there, but senior year is special. Kids like Ray have meant a lot to our program. We'd love to see him finish it out."

As of now, the Lions will open their season October 2nd at home against Holy Cross. Melnikoff's physicality should be on full display.