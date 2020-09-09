Outside Looking in at Jersey Shore Football Practice

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to pandemic protocols, but at Jersey Shore, Head Coach Tom Gravish says the priority is clear.
"Our school did a fantastic job at the administrative level," Gravish said. "The kids and parents I think have been very cooperative with what we’ve asked them to do. We just want to do everything that has the safety of our players number one."
For safety, the school is not permitting any interviews for student athletes. Media isn’t even allowed on school grounds.
"We don’t really allow anybody on practice site or have any contact with our players," Gravish said, speaking for his players. "I’m willing to do whatever I have to so that these guys have a chance to play football."
That's because he knows on the field, this team has talent. The Bulldogs made it all the way to the Class 4A Eastern Final last season, coming back to beat Pottsville in triple overtime to get there. Football means a lot here. So whatever it looks like, they’ll take it.
"We tell our players all the time that your first home game, whether it’s limited with a crowd or not, it’s going to be something special to our town and our community," Gravish said. "We just love playing football Friday nights here in Jersey Shore, PA. It’s like the greatest thing in the world."
Which is why so many have fought for it, but the Bulldogs know that fight is not over.
”We’re emphasizing season’s on and we’ve got to be safe and we’ve got to be smart," Gravish explained. "We’re planning on playing a full season and someone will have to tap us on the shoulder to tell us we can’t play at a certain point, but we’re optimistic that we’re going to have a successful season and a safe one.”