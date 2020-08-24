Black Knights Football And Soccer Teams Getting Ready For The Start Of Their Seasons

Football is in the weight room while the soccer teams take to the outside facilities at Lake Lehman

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Lake Lehman head football coach Gerry Gilsky runs the Black Knights weight room. Small groups get in their workouts on a daily basis here, and when football opens Lehman faces Berwick in the opener.

"It's a little bit of a bigger dog for us. If you look at the schedule there is no regard for classification or anything else like that it's just a matter of playing. It's quite interesting the scenario, but you really can't complain you just really want to get your kids active and playing," said Gerry.

There was great success last year for the soccer programs here at Lehman. For the girl's and the boy's they hope to have their schedules very soon and school will open here at Lake Lehman on September 8th.

"Who is going to be your leader? Max Paczewski. He is going to be a senior this year. Last year he was the Wyoming Valley Conference leading scorer as a junior. He has been a captain since he was a sophomore. He is a great player," said Greg Gover.

"I mean it is my last year in high-school. I want to play in college, but I have to make the most out of this year and I am just really happy," said Max.

The 2019 Lehman girl's soccer team lost in the "AA" State Semifinals. They are eager to return to the state playoffs this season.

"Coming off a great season last year we have some returning players. It's not going to be the same. We have a new team," said Kelly Adamshick.

"Last year was a great team. It was a challenge. States was definitely a big challenge, and I think this year we are just as prepared as we we're last year," said Emma Stroud.

"It's definitely going to be a good team. We did lose a lot of players last year, but we are working on building it up and it's not bad. It's pretty good," said Chase Purdy.

"I am really excited because I think that we are just working. And just watching them I think that they are doing really good just connecting on passes. So I want to see what they can do in a game situation," said Madison Brdaric.

"I feel like we are all going to do our best to protect them. I mean that is out jobs from the school board down to a sports coach is to make sure that the kids stay healthy and just protect them to the best of our abilities and I feel like we will be able to accomplish that for sure," added Greg.