State Playoff Football Games Begin This Friday Night November 13th

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Friday November 13th

"A" Williams Valley vs Tri-Valley at North Schuylkill 7pm

Steelton-Highspire at Old Forge 7pm

"2A" no games

"3A" Wyomissing at Lakeland 7pm

"4A" Jersey Shore at Crestwood 7pm

"5A" Pocono Mtn East vs Whitehall at Northwestern Lehigh 7pm

WVW vs Cathedral Prep at Brockway HS 7pm

"6A" no games

Saturday November 14th

"A" no games

"2A" Palmerton at Northern Lehigh 1:40pm

Southern Columbia vs Richland at Altoona HS 1pm

"3A" North Schuylkill vs Notre Dame-Green Pond at Northwestern Lehigh

7pm

Archbishop Carroll at Danville 1pm

"4A" no games

"5A" no games

"6A" Central York at Delaware Valley HS 1pm