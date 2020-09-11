State Playoff Football Games Begin This Friday Night November 13th

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Friday November 13th
"A" Williams Valley vs Tri-Valley at North Schuylkill 7pm
Steelton-Highspire at Old Forge 7pm
"2A" no games
"3A" Wyomissing at Lakeland 7pm
"4A" Jersey Shore at Crestwood 7pm
"5A" Pocono Mtn East vs Whitehall at Northwestern Lehigh 7pm
WVW vs Cathedral Prep at Brockway HS 7pm
"6A" no games
Saturday November 14th
"A" no games
"2A" Palmerton at Northern Lehigh 1:40pm
Southern Columbia vs Richland at Altoona HS 1pm
"3A" North Schuylkill vs Notre Dame-Green Pond at Northwestern Lehigh
7pm
Archbishop Carroll at Danville 1pm
"4A" no games
"5A" no games
"6A" Central York at Delaware Valley HS 1pm