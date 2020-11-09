Gecik And Henderson Help Lead The Warriors Into Their 2020 Football Season

Gecik is headed to Albany in 2021 while Henderson goes south to Old Dominion with Ricky Rahne

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Offensive and defensive lineman Mike Gecik has his scholarship and will play for the University of Albany next season. His teammate Jason Henderson a linebacker and running back also has a scholarship locked up to Old Dominion. These two Delaware Valley Warrior football players are in very good standing with only 5 games on the 2020 schedule.

"It's definitely a lot of weight off my shoulders so I can finally focus in on what I have to get done here and then what I have to do in the future," said Mike.

"100 percent you know. It was definitely a very stressful process but like you said I am glad that it is all over. I am glad that I have decided where I am going, and I am happy with where I am going so I am just ready to play my senior year and get ready for college," said Jason.

For the first time in a while for Head Coach Keith Olsommer he has an abundance of lineman on this football team. He really loves the make-up of the Warriors this season. It has been a very unusual pre-season for Coach Olsommer and Delaware Valley.

"At different points throughout the summer we didn't know if we we're going to have anything. So anything that we have we appreciate, and hopefully we can get to the post-season and add a few more games and we will take it from there," said Keith.

DV is using this time wisely in the weight room getting stronger, and on the field more reps for the underclassmen.

"I am trying to improve everything from my strength and my agility and just technique and overall everything," added Mike.

"We had a really good pre-season if you could say that, and these guys are ready to play. They have been great. We have had really good workouts throughout the course of the summer. Great turnout. It's been difficult because one moment you are going to play and the next you see Division III football in our area shuts it down and the Big 10 shuts it down and the PIAA pushes it back. You know it has just been a summer of roller coasters for these guys," added Keith.