ALTOONA, Pa. — Jim Roth and his coaching stafff made some halftime adjustments to the Tigers defense after Richland pulled to within 27-22 at the half on Saturday in Altoona. The final score was 57-30. The 2nd team defense for Southern gave up the only touchdown in the 2nd half once the starters had been pulled with 3:00 left in the game. Southern had the 27-7 lead at one point in the game in the 2nd quarter.
Southern Columbia Makes The Halftime Adjustments On Defense To Slow Down The Richland Rams Offense
