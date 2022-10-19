Field Hockey Dominance Continues In The WVC And District II For Several Teams

A log jam at the top of the District II "A" standings

KINGSTON, Pa. — The battle at the top of the District II "A" Field Hockey standings will continue into the post season between 3 quality teams in Wyoming Area, Lake-Lehman, and Wyoming Seminary. Wednesday night October 12th Emma Watchilla got a stick on the ball in overtime to beat the Warriors 3-2.

"This is always one of our most fun games of the year and coming out with a win especially in overtime was just a thriller," said Emma.

A talented Wyoming Area squad fought back from two goals down to tie it after the final buzzer in regulation. Widespread talent in the conference on display again in Kingston for the fans to see.

"We'll both teams had great opportunities to score. It was a well played game. Fast-paced! We thought that it would be a good game and it was a crowd pleaser. What can I say? Good for the game of Field Hockey," said Karen.

Goalkeeper Laine Cabell is getting her first crack as a full-time starter defending great teams and players from around the country.

"You know that we wanted to challenge ourselves for Klassner last season. And we have such a talented team this year that we just wanted to go around and challenge ourselves and it really just made us better for all of these conference games," said Laine.

As an exciting regular season comes to an end the post-season should provide plenty of fireworks.