Ferguson, Reed Win William J. Gerrity Award

Awards Given Out to Lackawanna League Seniors Who Excel On the Court, in the Community

SCRANTON, Pa. — Riverside's Brandon Reed and Holy Cross' Emily Ferguson each received the William J. Gerrity Award today at Stirna's Restaurant in Scranton. The honor, along with a $1,000 scholarship, is given to two Lackawanna League seniors who excel not just on the court, but in the community.

"To even be nominated by my coach is a huge honor," Ferguson said. "So, it's very important to me to take your part on the court and also off the court. So, I'm a part of the St. Ann's Solemn Novena? So I have a lot of service hours doing that."