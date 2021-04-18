x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Sports

Ferguson, Reed Win William J. Gerrity Award

Awards Given Out to Lackawanna League Seniors Who Excel On the Court, in the Community

SCRANTON, Pa. — Riverside's Brandon Reed and Holy Cross' Emily Ferguson each received the William J. Gerrity Award today at Stirna's Restaurant in Scranton. The honor, along with a $1,000 scholarship, is given to two Lackawanna League seniors who excel not just on the court, but in the community. 

"To even be nominated by my coach is a huge honor," Ferguson said. "So, it's very important to me to take your part on the court and also off the court. So, I'm a part of the St. Ann's Solemn Novena? So I have a lot of service hours doing that."

"I'm very active in my church," Reed said. "We do everything from helping out people eat and help out youth shelters. I volunteer with my national honor's society at school to provide breakfast's for veterans for the kinds in the Santa Breakfast and things like that."