The 55-year-old former Louisville basketball star passed away Sunday, according to family members.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville basketball star Felton Spencer has passed away.

According to family members, Spencer passed away Sunday at UofL Hospital.

“Our family thanks them and everyone who participated in his care. We are proud of all he did on the court and in his personal life. He was a kind, gentle giant whose physical presence will be sorely missed. While we are heartbroken, we are comforted by your thoughts and prayers,” Tammy Pollock, a family member shared on social media.

Spencer was an Eastern High School basketball standout and played for Denny Crum at the University of Louisville.

During his tenure at UofL, Spencer posted a field goal percentage of 62.8 which is still the highest in the history of college basketball.

Spencer would go on to be the sixth overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and stints with the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks before retiring in 2002.

He would return to Louisville and become active in his community.

Basketball remained in his DNA as he took on assistant coaching jobs with Spalding University and most recently, Bellarmine.

Spencer’s fellow teammate and current UofL coach Kenny Payne reacted to news of his death.

“My heart is broken today hearing about my brother Felton. My love and prayers go out to Momma Betty, his sisters and brother Mac. All Cardinals please put his family in our prayers,” he said in a statement.

UofL said they were “heartbroken” and said their “thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

Spencer was 55-years-old.

