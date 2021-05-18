Faith Persing Having Magical Season in the Circle at Montgomery

The Junior Pitcher has 10 Shutouts, 5 No-Hitters and 183 Strikeouts So Far This Season for 17-1 Lady Raiders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — The Montgomery softball team puts their faith in Faith – Faith Persing. The junior pitcher is re-writing the Lady Raider record books this season. She’s tossed five no-hitters, 10 shut-outs and has a sub-one ERA. Not to mention the strikeouts – 183 of them. 19 in her win this week over Central Columbia – tying the school record she set herself earlier this year.

"I kind of laugh," Persing admitted. "I take it as they’re achievements and I don’t think about it too hard. I don’t want to get a hot head about it, but I worked all over the winter and I get up every morning and I continue to work and continue to get better and be more dominant."

”Faith’s a hard worker and she’s been the way from the first day she picked a ball up. I can tell you that," Montgomery Softball Coach Chris Glenn added. "She just loves the game and she’s passionate about it and puts every, I believe, waking moment into softball.”

🥎 defeats Central Columbia 2-0 this evening. — Raider Style (@MontgAthletics) May 17, 2021

When it comes to Montgomery softball, the standard was set back in 2010, when the Lady Raiders made a run at the state championship game, behind another star pitcher, Casey Drick.

”When I hear her name, I just think of someone that was amazing and dominant at what they did," Persing said. "To be able to have gone to school where she did and be able to almost in a way compete with her, it’s amazing.”

”I don’t like to compare players against each other," Glenn said. "Obviously, 2010 was a long time ago. It’s a different era. So, Casey was as much of a star then as Faith is now and both of them are going to be remembered at Montgomery.”

That 2010 team went 23-2, but came up just short of a state title. This year, they’re 17-1 and ready to make Lady Raider history.

”There’s a sign out there that says ‘2010 State Runner Up’ and we always tell ourselves, it’s going to be ‘2021 State Champions,’" Persing said. "We definitely keep working at it and remind ourselves it’s something we can do.”