Exeter's Mya Anyan Wins Little Mo National Tennis Championship

8-Year-Old M3 Wins National Tennis Title at Little Mo Nationals

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Mya Anyan was just 7 years old last year when she played in one of the biggest national junior tennis tournaments in the country – the "Little Mo."

"Last year, I played good competition and this year, I was ready because I have the power now, the endurance, and the footwork," Anyan said.

"Last year was just an experiment to see how close she was to the top girls in the nation," Anyan's father and tennis coach, Kevin Anyan added. "This year, we knew what she's capable of."

Now 8-years-old, the Exeter-native showed exactly what she's capable of. Last month, in Texas, she didn't just compete. This time, she won the whole thing.

Mya Mercedes Matilda Anyan. She goes by M3. That's how old she was, three, when she said she would win this thing one day. Well, she just did.

"When I was little, I always said that I would win this," the younger Anyan said. "When I won, I was so happy. All the work I put in, it paid off and I'm so happy that it did."

𝐌𝟑 X 𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐌𝐎 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 🏆 First ever NATIONAL CHAMPION IN THE NORTH EAST ‼️‼️ Joining former winners like ANDY RODDICK & COCO GAUF SHE REPRESENTED PA & EXETER WELL ‼️ Posted by Sarah Anyan on Tuesday, September 27, 2022

"Players like Andy Roddick, Coco Gauff have held the trophy," her father added. "So, it's pretty cool to see her also hold that same trophy, as well."

The trophies just keep getting taller. These tallest two, the regional and national championship trophy, and now that she's the Little Mo National Champion, Anyan has to reset her goals.

"She's going to be competing in the 12's and 14's," Kevin Anyan explained. "The philosophy on tennis is if you want to be a successful pro, you've got to be able to play at least four years above your age group."

"All the confidence I have, it will bring me to being a pro," Mya Anyan added. "It's going to take a lot of work to be a pro. So, I know I can try to do it."