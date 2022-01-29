ESU Honors Ryan Smith on Coaches vs Cancer Suits & Sneakers Week, Falls to Shippensburg 72-58

Warriors Honor Former Player Smith, who Died Last Year After Battle with Leukemia at the Age of 21

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Coaches vs Cancers Suits and Sneakers Week hits a little bit closer to home this year at East Stroudsburg.

Former Warrior Ryan Smith died after a battle with Leukemia last year. He was just 21 years old. On Saturday, the team honored Smith during their game against Shippensburg.

Everyone wearing orange for Leukemia awareness. The team with patches with his Smith's number 5 jersey with an orange ribbon. As a freshman in the spring of 2019, Smith averaged just under 17 points per game and helped lead the Warriors to the NCAA Division II Tournament. Gone too soon, but clearly not forgotten.

"Every day's hard, but then you have things like this happening, everybody's support," Ryan's father Craig Smith said. "We come up to these games as many times as we can. We love these guys. His teammates, they're like our sons and that's been awesome."

Ryan's parents still part of that ESU family.