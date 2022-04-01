Erika Barron: 15 Years After Scoring Her 2,000 Career Point At Tamaqua

Erika Davis is now a 4th grade elementary teacher at Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Back on January 12th, 2007 Tamaqua senior guard Erika Barron scored point 2,000 in her high-school career.

"It's a night that I will never forget. I remember that it was on the right corner baseline is where I took the shot. I remember it because one of my best friends who was in my wedding it was actually right over her so it's something that we kind of joke about to this day," said Erika.

Finishing with 2,317 career points Erika returned to her alma mater to coach. This is year 7 as the Lady Blue Raiders leader.

"Obviously this is where I want to be. You know I bleed Blue and White. So I am coming back to my Alma Mater to have the opportunity to teach and coach within a community that has always been supportive of me. It's nothing more that I could ask for," again said Erika.

And still by her side as a volunteer assistant coach is her Dad Duane.

"Ah! This is incredible. I always wondered what she would of done if she was 5'8" instead of 5'0" and 95lbs. But to do what she did and play on the college level for 4 years and started at Susquehanna was great. And to set the records here at Tamaqua and now to be the head coach here and she coached a couple 1,000 point scorers yeah it's incredible," said Duane.

Erika had other offers coming out of high-school but she settled on Susquehanna and had a great 4 year career there. She also earned a fantastic degree in elementary education.

"I think that I was just realistic. I was 5'0". I knew that I wasn't going to go to the WNBA, but I did want to get into coaching and Susquehanna was just the best package for me as far as education wise and just playing. I got to play all 4 years and started all 4 years and that is kind of what I wanted," added Erika.

With her husband Matt by her side Erika balances all phases of life raising their two children Kendall and Calvin.

"Then there is Kendall who is 5. She is really starting to love the game and she asks a lot of questions which when I was 5 that is what I was doing," said Erika.