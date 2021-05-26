Elite Gamespeed NEPA Providing Speed And Agility Training For Football Players

Alex Atcavage comes back from Florida Atlantic University to train in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — 19-year-old Alex Atcavage played in 6 football games for Florida Atlantic University in 2020 at offensive tackle. With an extra year of eligibility he still has 5 years left with the Owls. At 6'5" 285lbs Atcavage is getting stronger and quicker. He is using his month break to come home to Honesdale and work out with Joe Pacifico at Elite Gamespeed in Scranton.

"I've been coming here for 4 1/2 years. So everything that Joe has done for me has worked. You know speed is everything in this league, and at that level of college coming to Joe I mean he has helped me on and off the field and with nutrition and he has just made me faster for the game," said Alex.

"I mean we missed a lot last year with COVID, so now this year they are all back into it. The season is ready to go. They are in here getting their off-season going. We got some college kids in here that came home from break for the month and we got some high-school seniors, juniors and sophomores in here trying to ready for the season," said Joe.

We'll some of these guys from the Old Forge football team are here twice a week getting in the work. Getting ready for that fall football schedule coming up in August.

"We'll I feel like as a team you are nothing without a good speed program. Football is like a year round sport and I feel like if your not training together and your not working together, and running together, you are not going to be able to win together," said Nicholas.

"This is exactly where they need to be. I mean this place is the best in this area. I mean he has been to multiple locations. I mean he is just great at what he does," added Alex.

"Every Sunday and Wednesday we just bring the team together as one. And also has benefited the team in ways that I could not even describe-speed, power, agility. It just makes us an all around better unit and a better football team," said John.

Atcavage started with Joe when he was a freshman with the Hornets. Joe thinks Alex has a chance to play in the NFL.

"Because we are going to work on their speed, acceleration, agility, and their power. So everything that they can do will replicate what they do on the field here in going to make them better on the field," again said Joe.