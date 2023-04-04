Eck Rises To NFL Referee Heading Into The 2023 Season

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Williamsport community and certainly all of Lycoming County are proud of the accomplishments in the world of NFL officiating for former Millionaire quarterback Alan Eck. Recently Eck was promoted to referee and will be 1 of 17 head officials to begin the 2023 season this fall. “Had a nice progression last couple of years as far as a playoff run and getting some good quality games so finally got the call this year to move up to referee. So yes, it has been a long journey but I am really thrilled about it,” said Alan. Eck began his NFL officiating career in 2016 as a side judge. Then the last 6 seasons as the umpire lining up behind the line of scrimmage. His most recent work the NFC Championship game between the Eagles and the 49ers. “Once I got out of playing I kind of filled that void by getting into officiating, so it has been a tremendous experience and I just love my experience officiating,” again said Alan.

Alan Eck was the quarterback here at Williamsport Area during his high-school days playing for the Millionaires. It then continued at Bloomsburg University also a quarterback for the Huskies. Always in charge always in control leading a group of men. That will now continue in the NFL as a head official. He will oversee his own crew.



“A referee has a lot more responsibility in terms of crew leadership. You help develop the pre-game meeting that occurs every Saturday before a Sunday game. And you interact a lot more with the NFL office as far as the grades that your crew receives for the prior week,” added Alan



Eck's contact list mostly in his phone names of current and former officials that he worked with. The chapter in District IV is where he started Friday night lights. He will always have a certain connection to the ones that gave him a start.



“Yes, we had a lot of great guys at the local chapter there Lycoming County. They helped me out immensely. So yes, I keep in tough and let them know how much I appreciate them,” said Alan.



Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Lycoming County.





