First track released from 'Philly Special Christmas' album

Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson release first track from upcoming charity holiday album.
PHILADELPHIA — Christmas came early for Philadelphia Eagles fans this year.

As an early holiday gift, Eagles players Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson have released "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." 

The track is the first single from their upcoming "A Philly Special Christmas" album.

You can preview the track below:

The charity album is set to drop on December 23 and proceeds will benefit the Children's Crisis Treatment Center and their Annual Toy Drive according to a post on Kelce's Instagram account

Want more? You can also check out a mini-documentary about the making of the album and get the latest updates on the A Philly Special Christmas YouTube channel.

