Dunmore Wins The District II '4A' Championship Game On Murray Field Goal In The Final :20 Seconds

Ciera Toomey went down with a knee injury in the 2nd quarter

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Back on December 29th it was a 29 point victory for Dunmore over Scranton Prep in the Lynett Tournament. So going into Thursday's District final at the Mohegan Sun Arena the Lady Bucks we're a heavy favorite. But the Classics with chin down didn't listen to all the chatter hitting open shots and making this one into a district showdown.

But a silence fell upon the arena floor when Ciera Toomey took a tumble late in the 2nd quarter as the Lady Bucks held the lead. A knee injury and Toomey left the game and didn't return.

As action resumed in the 2nd half back and forth we went. Mia Blume "3" of her game high 11. Lizzy Neville and Maria Belardi prime time players for Prep, and Murray the one that mattered for the lead 43-42. And Prep had the final chance. A missed free throw and one off the rim. Dunmore celebrated this one but without that missing piece.

"It was definitely a super fun game to play you know with Ciera going down. You never want to see that happen but we wanted to finish the job for her. That game was for her today," said Mia.

"Yeah when she went down we knew that she was going to be ok, but we didn't want her to risk it and get hurt again. So she is such a big key on our offense and even the defense her height. She is just such an amazing player. So we wanted to get this win for her. We said so many times this is for Ciera and we all put our foot down and won the game," said Moriah.

We'll right now the Dunmore Lady Bucks they have time on their hands when states start on Wednesday March 9th. They will have time to see whether Ciera is healthy and can be ready to go but right now they sit on that bracket line as the #1 seed in District II.

"Unbelievable performance by our players. It's a team that has experienced a lot of adversity over the last couple of years and they experienced more of it today. And to see them overcome it I am just so proud of them. I think a lot of the stuff that has happened in the past has sort of prepared them for that moment and they are a team on a mission and they delivered," said Ben.