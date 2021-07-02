Dunmore Impresses in 30 Point Win Over Jim Thorpe

"This is obviously a great game to kind of go off of for the rest of the year," Dunmore sophomore center Ciera Toomey said. "They're a great team and I'm glad we got to play them this year and hopefully again next year, but a game like that, obviously, shows you a lot of things, offensive and defensive things, but I feel like everything was positive."

"Jim Thorpe's a great team," Dunmore Girls Basketball Coach Ben O'Brien added. "I thought our defense improved and really came out and did a good job against some of their really talented players and then we were able to make a bunch of shots and we have a lot of good shooters. Usually at this point in the season, we'd still be in December. We'd still kind of be figuring out who we're going to be this year, even though we return a lot of players. Every year's a new year and you have to reestablish an identity and so we're still in the process of doing that, but we're getting better and better and hopefully we're playing our best basketball at the end of the season."