Dunmore football players volunteer to help DePietro's Pharmacy

The Bucks are stepping up to help a local business in need.

DUNMORE, Pa. — DePietro's Pharmacy in Dunmore has never been busier. Even though customers are not allowed inside, they're picking up their prescriptions curbside, but those aren't employees.

They're volunteers – all current and former Dunmore High School football players.

"I sent a text message to coach (Kevin) McHale, and immediately I had at least 20 kids text me," Tom DePietro, owner of DePietro's Pharmacy, said. "We actually had to turn down some people just because of how many that wanted to help."

"It's crazy. I can't believe that there was an overwhelming amount of people that wanted to participate from the Dunmore football team," Dunmore sophomore running back Kameryn Reyes, a volunteer, added. "It just shows that the Dunmore community is very together, very open with each other, and they can help each other through anything."

Even now. Eight Bucks are here, helping the Pharmacy staff. They're taking down information and delivering prescriptions, but of course, they're taking the proper precautions.

"We obviously keep our distance from everyone," 2019 graduate Billy Donvito, another volunteer, added. "The masks, the gloves. Wash our hands constantly."

"They've actually embraced it because there's a lot of customers that called and said 'we need our prescriptions, but we don't want to come in the store,'" DePietro said.

It's not just peace of mind. It's also convenience. The pharmacy's customers don't even have to get out of their cars. All they have to do is park, and the Bucks take care of the rest.

"I'm so proud to be from Dunmore," DePietro said. "I'm so proud of the teachers, the parents, the coaches. They really teach these kids not just how to be great students and great athletes, but just really take care of their community."