Dream Game Returns with Media Night

87th Dream Game Returns After 2020 Cancellation

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The Dream Game was one of many casualties of the pandemic in 2020, but a year later, the oldest high school football all-star game in the country is back.

The 87th edition of the Dream Game will kick off next Wednesday, July 21st. Tonight was media night for the best graduated seniors from Lackawanna County. The City leads the series 42-to-39. There were also 4 ties over the years. The history is well-documented, but after last year's cancellation, just playing the game this summer means everything.

"Last year, you interviewed me outside the stadium when we had to cancel it," said Jerry Prescutti, the game's Players and Coaches Director for the last 42 years. "Right now I think we're going to have more people here than we've had in a long time. I think the area, the county is anxious to get back to normal and to have this game."

"This is like the first, big event that we get to have post pandemic," Lakeland and County Coach David Piwowarczyk said. "So, really just getting these guys together, a great group of athletes, it's going to be exciting. It's something special."