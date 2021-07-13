Dream Game Players Grateful of All-Star Game

2021 Dream Game Selections Not Taking Opportunity for Granted After Last Year's Cancellation

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The oldest high school football all-star game in the country is back. The Dream Game's 86-year run was sidelined last year due to the pandemic. While the 2020 selections were still honored and got their jerseys, they didn't actually play the game. The seniors this year say they could only imagine that kind of disappointment. So they're not taking this opportunity for granted.

"We've had a lot of kids from Lackawanna Trail play over the years and I got a chance to watch a lot of them play and some of my best friends were on the team last year and unfortunately, they didn't get to play," City and Lackawanna Trail's Ray Melnikoff said. "So, going through the pandemic and everything, everyone's kind of had a rough go of it at times and I felt terrible for those kids last year that didn't get to play. So, I'm going to take full advantage of the opportunity and have fun."

"It was a goal for me since 7th grade to play in this game," County and Western Wayne's Zane Janiszewski added. "I came and watch all of these guys play out here and it's just special that it came back my senior year. So, we didn't not have a chance to play in it. So, that was one thing that I was happy about."