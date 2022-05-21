District IV Track And Field Championships-Day 2

Rose and Bennett set new records at the District IV Track and Field Championships

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As the sun peaked out to heat things up runners took to the track at Williamsport Area High-School for the final day of the District IV Track and Field Championships. Maizy Aikey from Bloomsburg ran an 11:15 to win the girl's AA 3200. Shaela Kruskie from Selinsgrove with an 11:21 in the 3A 3200 taking first. On the boy's side in 3A it was Rory Lieberman from Danville passing Jacob Hess on the final 2 laps to claim victory 9:16.96. The Ironman looking forward to states.

"Knowing that I can race in weather like this and run a good time. Obviously I had Jacob as competition but at the state meet it is going to be a very crowded race and having all those guys around me. I am hoping to go sub 9 and medal at states. I think that it is going to be an amazing race for everyone," said Rory.

In the girl's AA 100 hurdles it was Siena Brazier claiming gold in 15.34 for Lewisburg. Riley Murray from Milton was 2nd. In AAA Anyae Grissom from

Williamsport the champion in 16:10. For the boy's 110 high hurdles 3A went to Shamokin's Carter Smink in 15:05. His coach saying all that hard work paid off. AA is was Jake Rose posting a new District IV record 14:00 seconds flat. The Southern Columbia Tiger loving the warm weather.

"I came out ready to run and I ran with fire so I mean I will take whatever time I take as long as I win the race and move onto next week," said Jake.

In the 100 meter dash Xavier Diaz from Mount Carmel Area runs an 11.15 for the win in AA. In 3A it goes to Cameron Sims from Williamsport in 10.85. Sims new to track this season and putting on a show. In the girl's 100 Annelise Getola from Troy in a stacked field takes first in 12.61 seconds in AA. In 3A it was Carly Aument the Selinsgrove sophomore goes 12.52 for District IV gold and then steps up to the WNEP mic.

"How much does the weather play a factor when you are competing in a District Championship like this? A lot. It has been cold a lot of the meets during the season and it felt good to come out here and PR today," said Carly.

Boy's 3A long jump champion was Nelson Macdonald from Williamsport. The winning jump was 21 feet 9 inches. AA boy's triple jump champion is from Troy Dustin Hagin 44 feet 6 1/4 inches claiming gold. And the girl's AA high jump has a new champion Porschia Bennett from Towanda clears 5 feet 8 inches setting a new District IV record in the process.