District IV All-Star Football North Squad Team UPMC And Their Future Plans

Several players from the North squad will play college football in the future

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Tyler Sechrist had one of those magical seasons any coach would wish for guiding his Canton Warriors to the state semifinals in "A" back in 2021. Fast forward to the summer of 2022 and he got to spend a few weeks with some of the best football players District IV has to offer.

"There's athletes all over the field it's just amazing when you come in a coach. We are from Canton it's a small school and you have these kind of athletes it's kind of eye-opening," said Tyler.

While Caiden Williams from Canton is getting ready for the beginning of his college football career at Lycoming, Dade Splain from Williamsport will be joining the National Guard in service to our country.

"It's just been a chance to prove myself and prove that I have been able to grow throughout the years and that I am just the best person that I can be right now," said Caiden.

"I am going down to Ft. Benning Georgia for basic training NAIT and then I am coming back up here to Pennsylvania. What made you want to be part of the National Guard? Just something that I have always wanted to do ever since I was a kid serve my country. Football translates into military because it teaches you to be part of a team. It teaches you to push yourself farther than you think that you can," said Dade.

Cayden Hess from Jersey Shore had quite the high-school football career for the Bulldogs. He will head to West Chester in the fall and play Division II football for the Rams.

"I am really looking forward to it. The decision was easy. I mean going to West Chester for the first time and to see the program and seeing everyone there everyone there has come back from graduation and now they are coaching and there is something about it that keeps bringing them back," said Cayden.