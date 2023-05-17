District II Track And Field Championships: Day Two

Norris wins the 100 and 200 meter "2A" Titles on Tuesday at District Track and Field Championships

SCRANTON, Pa. — Chloe Diaz from Montrose won the "2A" Girl's 100 meter hurdles in 16.09 seconds.

Sophia Filali from Dallas won the "3A" Girl's 100 meter hurdles in 15.99 in seconds.

Nathan Oliphant from Riverside won the "2A" Boy's 110 meter high hurdles in 15.55 seconds.

Colin Manley from West Scranton won the "3A" Boy's 110 high hurdles in 15.39 seconds.

Drew Mruk from Wyoming Area won the "3A" Boy's Javelin with a throw of 208 feet 7 inches.

Jacob Nielsen from Valley View won the "3A" Boy's Long Jump with a jump of 22 feet 1 1/4 inches.

Aria Messner from PIttston Area won the "3A" Girl's High Jump by clearing 5 feet 3 inches. Grayce Grazio from Crestwood also cleared 5 feet 3 inches and finished 2nd on fewer misses.

And Tatum Norris from Susquehanna won the "2A" Girl's 100 meter dash with a winning time of 12.61 seconds.