District II Track And Field Championships - Day 1

Prelims run in the 100 meter dash and 100 hurdles and 110 high hurdles

SCRANTON, Pa. — As the wind kicked in on a sunny day at Veterans Memorial Stadium for Day 1 of the District II Track and Field Championships athletes soaked in the sun and shined on the track.

In the prelims for the Girl's AA 100 meter dash it was Tatum Norris from Susquehanna with the quickest time of 12.15 seconds. Tangi Smith from Montrose takes the #2 seed at 12.42 seconds for Wednesday's finals.

In the Girl's AAA 100 meter dash it was Jessica Cervenak from Tunkhannock taking the top seed in 12.41 seconds.

In the AA Boy's 100 meter dash Justice Shoats from Holy Redeemer runs a 10.87 seconds just ahead of London Montgomery from Scranton Prep in 10.91 seconds. These two are the top 2 seeds for Wednesday's finals.

In AAA Colin Kravitz from North Pocono runs an 11.12 in the 100 meter dash to take the #1 seed. On his heels is Justin Gockley from West Scranton running an 11.15 seconds.

In the Boy's AA Long Jump Justice Shoats wins it with a leap of 22 41/2 inches. This is a warm up for the State Meet and defending his title.

In the Girl's AAA 100 hurdles Anastasia Ioppolo from Wallenpaupack takes the prelims as the fastest hurdler in 15.14 seconds.

In the AA Boy's 110 High Hurdles it's Nathan Oliphant from Riverside the top seed time in the prelims. The Viking finishing in 15.21 seconds.

Matthew Cusatis from Hazleton wins the Boy's AAA triple jump 47-11 1/2

Drew Mruk from Wyoming Area wins the Boy's AA javelin 210-6