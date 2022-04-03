District II Basketball Teams Appreciate Chance to Play Title Games at Mohegan Sun Arena

The Abington Heights Girls and Holy Cross Boys Basketball Teams Explain How Much They Appreciate Playing at the Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — District championship weekend means something a little different in District II. That's because all 11 championship games are played at the same site: Mohegan Sun Arena.

For some teams, just playing there is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but there are teams that make playing in the arena a regular thing: teams like the Abington Heights girls. For this senior class, their title game Saturday against Pittston Area will be their 4th straight district final at Mohegan Sun Arena, something they truly appreciate.

"I got to come here my freshman year and every year since then," Abington Heights senior guard Anna Scoblick said. "So I definitely think that is an advantage to be here all 4 years. So we have a really young team this year and I am really excited that some of them will get a chance to play here for the first time. I think that it's the depth perception and I think that it's just a big environment. I feel that it's really easy to get your energy speed up a little but nerves but I think that will all settle out by the beginning of the game."

"I have been here every 4 years since high school but we did lose our sophomore year to Dallas," Abington Heights senior forward Allison Dammer added. "So I am very excited for our underclassmen to get this experience because I know every year I enjoy it."

So does Al Callejas. We shared the Holy Cross boys basketball coach's story earlier this year, coaching while battling cancer. He has his team back in the district championship game this year. The Crusaders will play Old Forge Saturday in the Class 2A title, an opportunity Callejas says he's thankful for.