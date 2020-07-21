Disc Golf Community Growing at Nesbitt Park

Nesbitt Park Disc Golf Adding New Practice Basket

KINGSTON, Pa. — Every Friday, Kyle Bower makes the trip from McAdoo to Kingston for one reason: disc golf.

"A little trip up 81, but it’s worth it," Bower said. "There’s a big community up here, a big following. "It’s certainly a course that many people like to come to."

That course is in Nesbitt Park and Pat Lenahan helps run it.

"I can spend a half hour out here or I can spend all day out here," Lenahan said. "It’s relaxing, gets me outdoors, keeps me active. I don’t know if there’s anything I don’t like about disc golf."

As the name suggests, disc golf is, well, golf. Just replace the ball with a disc, and the hole with a basket. Instead of clubs, you’ll see golfers carrying around up to 20 unique discs. The course in Kingston has nine holes and every week, they hold random draw dubs – doubles.

"The great thing about this course in Wilkes-Barre and the game in general is that it’s really growing," Jarad Uhle of Wilkes-Barre added. "It’s one of those games where once you get into it and you meet everybody, you’re kind of hooked."

This course right across the river from downtown Wilkes-Barre opened just three years ago, but they’re already planning upgrades, putting in a practice basket.

"Every time we make a contribution or add something to the course, it’s helpful because people get excited about it, but what it says about the community is that we’re strong and we’re unified," Lenahan said.

"Everybody’s dedicated here," Bower added. "The money that’s raised every Friday night is going to upgrades for this. They want to see a betterment for the course here and that’s literally what we’re achieving right now."

A growing course for a growing community.

"Bring out your family, bring out your friends and you’ll be hooked," Uhle said. "I guarantee it. Play a couple of rounds."