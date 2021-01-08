Dirt track racing action at Penn Can, Five Mile Point & more

Some exciting racing and first time winners made for a great show for race fans in the Northern Tier

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Dirt track racers in the Northern Tier have spent most of the summer trying to beat the rain drops, but the last two nights drivers were able to put on a show for race fans.

We start with the Sportsman feature from Friday night at Penn Can Speedway

Lots of exciting, hard racing can mean cautions and there were several of them in this race.. including here after some three wide racing. Mike Nagel on the unlucky side of this caution after getting spun by Moose Gulley.

With some hard racing for second place behind him, Ray Leonard took the checkered flag over Mike Schane and Leo McGurrin.

The modifieds had a double feature. First, it was a big night for Susquehanna County native Paul Rooney. After a last lap restart, he was able to hold onto the lead and score his first career Modified win in the first of twin 20 lap races.

Rooney's luck was short lived as this was his end to the second Modified event, an event that started a spectacular weekend for Lake Ariel's Brian Malcolm. Malcolm scored the win in the second Modified race.

Saturday night, Brian Malcolm hoping to go two for two on wins this weekend at Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood, New York for the Heath Memorial Modified race. Malcolm moved his way through the pack to get behind race leader Glenn Knapp. Malcolm made the pass and held off any advances to claim his second win of the weekend.