Director of Communications and Broadcaster Adam Marco talks about the absence of an opening day for the RailRiders in 2020

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — On a cold and wet day in Moosic there was no baseball and no 2020 opening night for the SWB RailRiders due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and around the world. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had been scheduled to play Buffalo on April 9th.
Director of Communications and Broadcaster Adam Marco is one of the only employees left at PNC Field. An empty clubhouse is stacked with chairs while players, coaches and personnel are scattered across the country in their homes with family members staying safe during this time.