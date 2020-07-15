Derek Locke Continuing Family Legacy at Selinsgrove Speedway

Derek Following in the Footsteps of Father Howie and Grandfather Fred, Racing the No. 77 360 Sprint Car

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — After waiting out the rain this past weekend, Derek Locke ran in the 20th annual National Open for 360 Sprint Cars at Selinsgrove Speedway, representing the latest in the Locke legacy.

"Pap raced for a while," Locke recalled. "I think dad started in the late 70’s. We’ve always been around racing and it’s kind of what we do."

Derek is following in the footsteps of his father, Howie and his grandfather, Fred. The entire Locke family is well-known in the central PA racing scene.

"My father started in 1953," Howie Locke explained. "My whole family from my father to my cousins to an uncle, my brother. We’ve probably had six or seven family members that have raced."

"Well I’ll tell you what," Fred Locke added. "It makes me feel good because it was something I liked to do. My wife got me started in it. I’ve watched Howie race, my other son, Freddie race, Derek coming along here. Derek’s one of the best we’ve had."

"Derek does a really good job," Howie said. "He’s a good, consistent driver and I’m proud of him.”

Locke races the 77 car just like his father and his grandfather. These cars can get over 100 MPH. It sure beats his day job as a UPS driver.

"There’s no comparison," Derek said in jest. "When you’re at work, when you’re driving for a company like that, you’ve just got to stay safe. You always yield the right of way. You’re always trying to stay out of trouble and with this thing, you’re always trying to find trouble."

"I don’t have to worry about him in the UPS truck, obviously," Howie joked. "I don’t have to pay for that. I got to pay for this one. It’s really cool that my dad’s 84, 85 years old now and he gets to see us all doing this. So, it’s been pretty cool and I would really enjoy seeing the little guy, yet."