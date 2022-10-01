Broncos fire Dunmore native Vic Fangio after three losing seasons

The Denver Broncos have fired their head coach after three losing seasons. Dunmore native Vic Fangio was let go on Sunday.

DENVER, Colorado — Vic Fangio has been fired as coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons.

Fangio was fired Sunday morning, one day after Denver’s season-ending 28-24 loss to Kansas City.

That was the Broncos' 13th consecutive loss to the Chiefs.

Fangio had a fourth-year left on his contract with a team option for 2023.

The Broncos finished 7-10 this season. They went 7-9 in Fangio's first year and 5-11 last season.

After the game, Fangio dismissed talk of his departure, but he did know fans and management were not happy with his three years of losing.

Fangio heaped praise on his players.

He said, "I'm proud to be associated with them. I'm not proud of our record. I know it's not good enough. I get it but I'm proud to be associated with our players."

Fangio came here after running the defense for the Chicago Bears.

Broncos management said it was time for a change.

"Our fans, our players, our team, front range region deserves a winning team and we have made a step here to go forward and turn that around," said Broncos Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis.

Ellis said the search for a new coach begins immediately.

Broncos fans called Fangio's firing a good thing, but players were sorry to see him leave.

"It's tough. It's sad. It's a man. He has a career he worked for and a family. It's a bummer to see. I don't know. It's a tough deal," Bronco's offensive lineman Dalton Risner.

"He's a good dude man, a great coach, a great defensive-minded coach," added Bronco's running back Melvin Gordon. "I'm sure he'll find a job somewhere very quickly."

"Whatever coach is coming in is knowing he's getting a hungry group. I don't think I've ever been more hungry in my career," said Bronco's safety Justin Simmons.

Vic Fangio released a statement, saying it was an honor and a privilege to serve as head coach of the Denver Broncos.