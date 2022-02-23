x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Defending State Champion Girls from Mt. Carmel Area Advance In Districts

Red Tornadoes Look to Repeat as State Champions After District Quarterfinal Win

MT CARMEL, Pa. — The Mt. Carmel Area girls basketball team beat East Juniata 47-26 in the District IV Class 2A quarterfinals. Alyssa Reisinger led the way, as the team took their first step in the postseason towards defending their state title. While it was a 21-point win, head coach Lisa Varano said after the game nothing at this point in the season is easy.

"Definitely hard-fought," Varano said. "East Juniata - they played hard, made some big shots and I think kept our girls on their toes. For us, I thought our defensive effort was really good. Jenna Pizzoli and Rachel Witkoski played a great game defensively, Mia Chapman. I think that's what kind of opened up the game a little bit. We're just going to take one game at a time, I think. It's a long season. When you get to this point in the season, you've got to stay fresh. So, we do some things at practice that keeps the girls interested and I think now they're motivated."

The Red Tornadoes face South Williamsport in the District IV, Class 2A semifinals. Southern Columbia could potentially be waiting in the championship. 

 

In Other News

Golfers get a chance for a rare February round