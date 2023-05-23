Davion Hill Commits to Missouri State, Following in the Footsteps of His Older Brothers

Hill Turns Down Multiple Power Five Offers, Commits to Missouri State

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After lengthy recruitment, Davion Hill put pen to paper Monday. The St. John Neumann star will officially play college basketball at Missouri State.

”It definitely feels good for it to come to a close," Hill said. "I actually leave pretty soon to get out there for a summer camp. So, I’m excited to get out there and get to Arch Madness hopefully go to March Madness. ”

forever grinding for my fam never jogged in a rush , first shot i took i knew that i’d ball from the jump !!!🫡❤️ 1,000% Committed … BearNation Lets Do It!!!🐻🐻🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/bTMZ2h9KB5 — Davion Hill (@Wcdavion) May 17, 2023

Time will tell, but Hill is following in the footsteps of his two older brothers on his mother’s side. David Hill redshirted for the Bears just last year, though he has entered the transfer portal, and Alize Johnson famously used his time at Missouri State as a stepping stone to the NBA.

”With Alize (Johnson) going there and leaving the mark he did there and David (Hill) going there and now me, it’s definitely big and I think I’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill,” Hill said.

Bears Ink Two-Time Pennsylvania Player of the Year Hill https://t.co/29lTr93nif pic.twitter.com/DjmCGZ5cn1 — Missouri State Athletics (@MissouriStBears) May 22, 2023

Hill turned down two power five offers, one from Ohio State and another from Maryland, but in the end, Missouri State just meant so much to him and his family.

”Davion actually wanted to go to Missouri State since about 9th grade and maybe younger, just following his brother," Hill's mother, Chanelle Edwards said. "It came down to Missouri (State) actually recruiting and wanting him and a lot of restless nights, but he made that decision.”

”It was stressful on my wife," Hill's stepfather, Adam Edwards added. "It was stressful on me, but at the end of the day, everybody’s happy that he finally came to a decision and go to Missouri State, which I think he’ll be a great fit.”

”It’s good for him to go at that level," said Louis Roskowski, who coached Hill his senior year at St. John Neumann. "Now he’s playing with a bunch of guys at his skill level. High school, he stands out so much above everybody. He’s bigger, stronger, faster. Now he’s playing against guys more his level, but it’s all about him today and sky’s the limit.”