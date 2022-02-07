D'Annunzio to Compete in International Powerlifting League Drug Tested World Championships

Kindergarten Teacher to Compete for Team USA in Powerlifting

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — It’s bright and early, 5:30 in the morning, here at Brown’s Gym in Clarks Summit. Josh D’Annunzio is here before the crowd, and before work. The 25-year-old began his career as a kindergarten teacher two years ago, but his other passion? Powerlifting. The Scranton-native picked up the sport in 2017. Five years later, he’s about to compete on the world stage.

"I think back to 2017, I had a pretty good base," D'Annunzio said. "I was pretty strong. I knew I knew I would have some potential in this sport, but I honestly did not realize the ceiling I was going to have at that point.”

That ceiling is proving to be one of the best in the world. In just his second year competing, he placed 2nd in his weight class at nationals, lifting 430 pounds on the bench, squatting 633, and deadlifting 722. That earned him a spot to represent Team USA, at the International Powerlifting League Drug Tested World Championships.

”Every year that goes by, it seems that I’m just getting more confidence and I’m realizing the potential that I actually have," he added.

D'Annunzio works out here at Brown’s Gym five days a week, but the World Championships are a bit farther from home, in Brisbane, Australia.

”It’s looking like the flights are going to be, with a couple layovers, about 25, 30 hours or so," D'Annunzio said. "So, that’s going to be by far the longest I’ve ever traveled.”

This will be his first time out of the country, but traveling across the globe, nearly 10,000 miles, is expensive. So, his girlfriend created a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost.

”It truly is humbling to have all these people supporting me so far," D'Annunzio said. "Again, I never thought that this would all happen.”