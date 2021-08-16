Dallas' DelGaudio Returns to the Grid Iron

With the Leg Injury Behind Him, Jake DelGaudio Hoping to Help Lead Mountaineers

DALLAS, Pa. — The Dallas Mountaineers are optimistic they can bounce back this year. They were a 500 team last season, after their run to the state title game in 2019. Back on the field, though, is Jake DelGaudio. The senior running back broke his leg last year. He was still named a captain on the lacrosse team even though he couldn't play. Now, he's ready to run on the grid iron.

"We said that night right there getting interviewed after the game that he was going to be back," Dallas Football Coach Rich Mannello said. "I don't know if you could say that about a lot of young men, but there was going to be not question that he was going to be back and he fought through it. It was quite a challenge and he did it."