Dallas' DelGaudio Returns to the Grid Iron

DALLAS, Pa. — The Dallas Mountaineers are optimistic they can bounce back this year. They were a 500 team last season, after their run to the state title game in 2019. Back on the field, though, is Jake DelGaudio. The senior running back broke his leg last year. He was still named a captain on the lacrosse team even though he couldn't play. Now, he's ready to run on the grid iron.
"We said that night right there getting interviewed after the game that he was going to be back," Dallas Football Coach Rich Mannello said. "I don't know if you could say that about a lot of young men, but there was going to be not question that he was going to be back and he fought through it. It was quite a challenge and he did it."
RELATED: Schuylkill League football Media Day, once again, featured Williams Valley and Tri-Valley as contenders.
RELATED: The LFC had their Media in HS School football. The Coaches are hoping for a normal season after the fits and starts of the 2020 Covid-19 season.
"We'll it's been a lot, but I have had a great support system around me and everybody has helped my get back," DelGaudio said. "It started out slow but once I got back out on the field I kind of grew my confidence a little bit and now I think that I am close to 100%. Football has been my whole life so it means a heck of a lot to me. It always has and just being out here with the team it is just a special bond that you can't really get anywhere else."