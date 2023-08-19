Dallas And Dunmore Hold Their Saturday Football Scrimmage

Rich Mannello brought his team to face the Bucks

DUNMORE, Pa. — An hour before kickoff Dallas arrived in Dunmore to scrimmage the Bucks.

Coach Mannello opening up the playbook wanting to see how much the off-season has prepared his team for live hitting.

“Until you are going live and bringing people to the ground you know this is the real test. So, we want to see now we are on the physical side and then we are looking for that next layer. You know who is that next group that can come in here next Friday night and help when we are up at Abington,” said Rich.

While Dunmore mixed in the occasional pass it was a run heavy mix for McHale's men.

“It's an evaluation for us. We are not here to take score. So, we want to see younger kids.that we put in there maybe a kid with a sophomore against a senior. You know what they are going to do? Are they going to get in there and do things with great effort and fundamentals. So that is mainly what we are looking at in the evaluation for us,” said Kevin.

With two scrimmages a thing of the past coaches and teams have already adjusted to only having that one scrimmage before the start of the high-school football season.

“When we first got into this at Dallas we had the two scrimmages and I remember leaving the 2nd one saying that we would have got more out of practicing against each other. So, listen put the schedules together we will play,” again said Rich.

“It's exciting. Our kids are really excited. Our kids have worked extremely hard in the off-season and throughout the spring and summer and in camp. We felt that we had a very productive heat acclimatization and four days of doubles and we are really excited to get out here and take the first step,” again said Kevin.

Opening night is Friday August 25th