Cy Cavanaugh Continuing Family Lancer Legacy at Loyalsock

Following in the Footsteps of his Brothers, Cy Cavanagh is Ready to Lead for the Lancers

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Loyalsock is turning to a new team captain with a familiar last name: Cavanaugh. Not Cole, not Chase, but Cy Cavanaugh. The junior is just the latest Lancer in this Loyalsock family legacy – and he's got a lot to live up to.

"It's a lot of pressure to me because I want to live up to what my brothers did and I just want to be my own person," Cavanaugh said. "I want to do what they did, but make my own place in Loyalsock history."

"He's a junior coming into this year," Loyalsock Football Coach Justin Van Fleet added. "We're really proud of him and we were sitting talking. I've been here for a number of years, but only two without a blonde haired number 25 kid running around the field. So, excited for him, very proud of his development and what he brings to the table. So, he'll bring great leadership for us this year."