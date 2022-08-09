Crusaders Return Solid Nucleus From The 2021 District II Boy's "A" Soccer Championship Team

Josh Mease returns as goalkeeper for Holy Cross

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Last season the Crusaders of Holy Cross won the District 2 "A" Boy's Soccer Championship. A convincing 7-1 win over Mountain View. Then lost 7-2 to Camp Hill in the 1st round of states. Growing pains for this group as a strong nucleus returns ready for another run.

"Our freshman and sophomore year here we had a good run. It wasn't quite as good as our junior year. We started to click together like connect you know. We started to just connect the dots and we just started playing as a team and just playing together," said Aidan.

"We just have to sharpen up our skills which we have been doing on the practice field everyday and go and implement it on the field," said Ron.

"We have a lot of chemistry with each other. So we know how each other play and we know what each other is going to do. So we look forward to playing with each other, and I feel confident in each other knowing that I am playing with those guys," said Drew.

A little soccer supremacy here early in the season. Holy Cross with a nice 2-1 victory over North Pocono. The Trojans they we're last years "3A" District II champions.

"I know you mean we came out strong. They we're a real good team but we took it to them. We gave up two penalties but that can't happen. Our defense did stand strong, but we ended up putting two in. Josh stepped up big time. Ronny of did his thing. When they we're taking away his options we we're able to play it our wide. We ended up getting the job done," said Shamus.

"We came with two right away. They had two penalty kicks. The team played great. They scored a lucky goal off of the penalty kick, but other than that I think we out matched them well and showed our strengths," said Josh.