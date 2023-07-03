Crusaders Hoping for Another Deep Playoff Run in PIAA Class 2A Tournament

After Making it to the State Quarterfinals a Year Ago, the Holy Cross Boys Basketball Team Plans on Making Another Deep Postseason Run

DUNMORE, Pa. — After winning their 6th district title in 7 years, the Holy Cross boys basketball team is gearing up for what they say this is the best time of year.

"Yeah, there’s definitely a different feeling," Holy Cross senior guard Hayden Hosie admitted. "Every game has a lot of pressure surrounding it, especially for the seniors, there’s a lot of urgency surrounding this because if we lose, we go home.”

"It’s always great," Holy Cross senior forward Gabe Gonzales added. "It’s a big grind. So, our season could end at any time. So, it puts a lot more pressure on everybody. So, it’s great.”

Last year, the Crusaders rallied around their Head Coach, Al Callejas. Battling lung cancer, Callejas led his team all the way to the state quarterfinals, where they gave perennial power and eventual state-runner-up Constitution a run for their money, an experience they say will help them this year.

"The Constitutions, they play at a different speed than we play in the Lackawanna League normally," Callejas said. "You need to go out and not be in awe of anybody you play."

”The competition is always different," Gonzales said. "Teams are more athletic than us and better than us, honestly, but we just come out and have more heart."

”Just seeing last year how we only lost by a bucket, just seeing how far we can go and now we have those same core guys with that same experience, we think we can go all the way," Hosie said.

A potential rematch against Constitution wouldn’t be until the state semifinals. The Crusaders aren’t looking that far ahead. They open tournament play against another area team, Minersville, hopefully here at home, but it is a small gym, and if they sell too many tickets, they may need to relocate.

”We’ve never hosted a state playoff game before," Callejas explained. "Last year, we played at Lackawanna because of ticket sales and I know we’re over 200 and they’re only on sale two or three hours already. So, we’ll find a venue. Bottom line is we’ve got to get it done.”