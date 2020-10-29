Fall Athletic Teams At Lakeland Get The Approval To Finish Their Seasons

The girl's cross country and girl's soccer teams are both undefeated

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — After the Superintendent of the Lakeland School District on Monday night allowed all fall sports to finish this year the undefeated girl's cross country team was back at practice Tuesday getting ready for Thursday's District Championship meet.

"It's great news. I think all the Lakeland teams are doing really good this year between our boy's soccer and girl's soccer, football and cross country. I think that we are all having a good season so it's great news, " said Kaylee Lorenzetti.

"When we started off the year we weren't really sure how far that we would get at all. We are happy that they gave us the opportunity to start the season. We got a little worried when they started talking about giving us the ax so close to the end of the season, but our kids put in a lot of hard work and time. Words can't explain how happy we are to compete Thursday and Friday to see how well we can do against the best-of-the-best," said Jason Tochelli.

And for the Lakeland girl's soccer team they are also undefeated. When they got the news Monday night that they could continue playing the season they starting texting each other saying "Wow! We have a chance to win a district championship"!

"It was a shock a huge shock but also a huge relief. For a few days there I thought that I had already played my last game of soccer ever which is kind of a hard thing to understand, so now that we have the chance to finish the season off strong and win as many more games as we can it's really a great second chance that we got," said Liberty Stefalo.

"We are honestly so grateful to play. It's just so exciting to have the chance. We have played with them for three years so it's really exciting," said Izzy McGrane.

"We are just happy to have the opportunity. All season we have had the understanding that things could change overnight. Which last week they did, and yesterday they did again so are understanding is that we can just stay healthily," said Paul Sotak.

The "A" girl's soccer championships begin November 3rd and wrap up on the 7th. These Lady Chiefs hope to be there celebrating a title.