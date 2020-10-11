Haas Wins Individual State Title While Warrior Run Girl's and Lewisburg Boy's Bring Home Gold In Cross Country

J. Henry Lyon from Williamsport ran the fastest time at state meet

MOOSIC, Pa. — State XC Meet from Hershey

"A" girl's-Montrose takes 5th place as a team. Carissa Flynn from Mountain View places 4th in 19:56 while Lacey Danilowitz from Riverside takes 6th in 19:59

"2A" girl's-Warrior Run with gold takes 1st place. Olivia Haas from Blue Mountain wins gold 1st place in 18:56 and Lauren Trapani from Warrior Run places 5th in 20:04

"3A" girl's-Abington Heights takes 6th place while Molly DeMarzo from Crestwood takes 45th place in 20:54

"A" boy's-Hughesville takes 4th as a team while Kevin Jumper from Holy Cross places 2nd overall in 16:54

"2A" boy's-Lewisburg takes home gold with the 1st place finish as a team while Jacob Hess from Lewisburg places 2nd overall in 16:37 and Chris Hine from Holy Redeemer takes 5th in 16:54