Crestwood Cheerleaders Bring Home 7th Place Finish At Nationals

The Comets compete in the Small Varsity Division 2 level

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — It starts with a band dance. Then this 15 member cheerleading squad from Crestwood high-school moves into a situational sideline cheer.

Defense or offense is echoed out to get the home crowd involved.

"This routine is all about interacting with the crowd and getting the crowd to yell back with you. So stage presence is very important and they did a great job to make tons of strangers cheer with them," said Erin.

At the Universal Cheerleading Association national championships at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando in February this Comets team took home a 7th place finish in the Small Varsity Division 2 level.

"Yeah it was so stressful going down there because it's such a big competition. But being down there with all these girl's and how close that we are it felt like it was nothing compared to us. But when we we're out there it was so scary, but we put everything out there on that mat and it was awesome," said Taylor.

"It's really exciting because we never had recognition like this before. A lot of people don't know really what cheer is or how it works, so when they see 7th place that's like pretty cool," said Ava.

The goal is to have stage presence keeping the crowd involved. Usually the school name is one way of showing pride and every team has a school fight song.

"Our responsibilities are like crowd leading. So we we're getting the crowd engaged into what we are doing. Getting everyone hyped up and excited to watch us," again said Ava.

We'll there are 15 girl's here on this Crestwood Cheerleading squad and 5 of them are seniors and a few well they plan on cheering in college.

"I have been cheering since I was little and I know how hard that we work so it just makes it even more than just a team," again said Taylor.