Both Teams Say Highly Competitive Game Will Help Down the Stretch

EXETER, Pa. — Crestwood came into their game at Wyoming Area undefeated in Wyoming Valley Conference play in girls lacrosse. They didn't take their first loss, but they didn't win, either. The Warriors played the Comets to a 16-16 tie in double-overtime. These are two of the best teams in the WVC, and while neither team got the big win, both teams said that's a game that will help down the stretch.

"Everyone wants to win those games, but that's what it's all about," Crestwood's Isabella Caporuscio said. "It's fun, play against your friends, that intensity and these games, they're what's going to set you up for the playoffs and that's the goal. We just got to keep our heads up. Every game should challenge us and every game should make us better."

"Coming in, I was a little bit nervous," Wyoming Area's Sofia Sabatini admitted. "I knew we had good competition to play against, but I believed in our team and I think this definitely changes everyone's mindset on the way our season was going to go. We've got a lot of new talent on the team this year. So no one was really sure how it was going to go this year."