Renovations coming to Beaver Stadium

First phase of the $700 million dollar renovation approved

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Big upgrades are coming to Beaver Stadium.

On Friday, the board of trustees approved the first phase of a $700 million renovation.

"After years of studies and careful analysis, I'm happy that these much-needed renovations to Beaver Stadium are about to get underway," said Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi. "I am committed to continuing to grow our Intercollegiate Athletics program and to keeping Penn State competitive on the national stage. We have one of only a handful of self-sustaining intercollegiate athletics departments in the country, which means that this project can move forward distinctly without using the University's overall budget, tuition dollars, student fees, or the critical resources available in support of our educational and research missions."

Phase one includes $70 million to cover priority maintenance projects and architectural and design developments.

Penn State also wants to "winterize" Beaver Stadium, making it a more viable option for things like concerts, outdoor hockey games, and other events.

Other planned changes include upgraded concessions, Wi-Fi and cellular upgrades, additional seating options, and improved restrooms.

The work on the first phase of the Beaver Stadium renovation will begin after the 2024 football season. It's expected to be completed in August 2027.

The Penn State Board of Trustees also approved a number of upgrades to other sports facilities at the university.