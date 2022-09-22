Penn State gives fans a chance to prove they're faster than Eli Manning's alter ego Chad Powers

For a fake person, Chad Powers has become quite the Penn State fan favorite.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For a fake person, Chad Powers has left quite an impact on Penn State and quite frankly, the internet in general.

Who's Chad Powers, you ask? Well, if you've watched any videos online lately, you probably already know.

Just in case you don't, Powers is a 41-year-old walk-on who tried out for Penn State's football team last month.

And even though he came with a positive attitude, something was still off about the player.

That's because it was retired pro football player Eli Manning behind the disguise.

The former Giant's video was part of his visit to Penn State, where he awarded one of the university's football players with a scholarship.

The university was also one of "Eli's Places," which is a college-themed TV show streaming on ESPN+.

That video has since gone viral and now Penn State is giving Chad Powers fans a chance to show their stuff.

In a tweet Wednesday, Penn State Athletics announced a chance for fans to see if they're faster than Chad Powers... "Mustache and flow optional."

That shouldn't be much of a challenge, considering the mythical walk-on ran a less-than-speedy 5.49 second 40-yard-dash.

Also, while supplies last, participants who beat Powers' time will get a t-shirt featuring his now famous catchphrase, "Think fast, Run fast!"

Wanna be like Chad Powers? Here is your chance!🔥



Head over to Medlar Field this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to test your speed and a chance to win a "Think Fast Run Fast T-Shirt!"👕



**Mustache & flow optional** #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/bSUTbVDj3y — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) September 21, 2022

In case you haven't seen the now-viral "Eli's Places" show segment, check it out below.