Penn State athletic director to retire

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's athletic director announced Wednesday morning that she will retire this summer.
Sandy Barbour, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics at Penn State, has led the athletic department since 2014.
"These last eight years have been the most incredible and satisfying of my career. The passion, the commitment, and the purpose with which the Penn State community pursues excellence is like nothing I've ever experienced, and I am honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to serve Penn State students, coaches, faculty, staff, and our incredible community," said Barbour.
Barbour started as NCAA sanctions against the university were ending after the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
She oversaw an athletic department that has one of the largest budgets in the country and brings in among the highest revenue.
Penn State plans to start a national search for Barbour's replacement.
